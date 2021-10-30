Submit your Halloween costume to be featured by KAPP KVEW!

Did you or a loved one come up with a wicked Halloween costume that’s worthy of being shown off? Send pictures of your costume to KAPP KVEW for a chance to be featured on our website and possibly even in an upcoming telecast!

All you have to do is visit the following link to submit a photo of your Halloween costume: https://yaktrinews.secondstreetapp.com/Halloween-Costumes-2021

Submissions opened on Thursday afternoon and will remain open until Monday, November 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PST. Don’t forget to return at 3:00 p.m. on Monday to vote for your favorite costume of the bunch.

Take a look at a few favorites from our earliest submissions below; and Happy Halloween on the behalf of the entire KAPP KVEW team!

Toy Story Family (semi DIY): "Andy’s Toy Box decided to get some Pizza Planet delivery for their Halloween Party 🍕🎉"

IT & GEORGIE: "Georgie wasn't too impressed ... he wanted his mama though lol!!"

My Morphs: "Fun at the College Place Trunk or treat"

Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy: "I am Nature's arm. Her spirit. Her will. Hell, I am Mother Nature, and the time has come for plants to take back the world so rightfully ours ‘cause it's not nice to fool with Mother Nature. ~ Poison Ivy"

Little Red Riding Hood/Wolf & Grandma: "Grandmother, what big arms you have! All the better to hug you with, my dear. Grandmother, what big legs you have! All the better to run with, my child. Grandmother, what big ears you have! All the better to hear with, my child. Grandmother, what big eyes you have! All the better to see with, my child. Grandmother, what big teeth you have got! All the better to eat you up with.”



Zombie kids: Zombie apocalypse is coming!!!

Sora: Kingdom Hearts / Super Smash Bros. Gabriel

My family getting ready for a party: My dad chelsea me as Goofy and jace















NOT-SO HORRIFYING HALOWEEN HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW TEAM:

