Submit your Most Patriotic Photo to KAPP-KVEW today!

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Did you feel especially patriotic this Fourth of July? You can show your peers just how patriotic you were by submitting a photo today!

Entries close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5, so don’t miss your chance to show off your Fourth of July spirit! All you have to do is visit the following link, attach your picture, and fill out a little bit of information about yourself: (https://yaktrinews.secondstreetapp.com/Most-Patriotic-Photo-Contest/)

Then at 5:30 p.m., we’ll ask the community to vote on the most patriotic photo for this Fourth of July!

Loved ones joined together on Independence Day this year to celebrate the day that the Declaration of Independence was unanimously approved by the Second Continental Congress back in 1776.

While the historical context is important, this Fourth of July is celebrating the unity of this country as Washingtonians rejoice in the fact that pandemic-imposed restrictions have been lifted throughout the state. High vaccination rates have limited the transmission of COVID-19 in the community and now, we’re getting back to normal.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick Fire Department is “inundated” with fireworks incidents

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.