KENNEWICK, WA — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times of year to live in the Northwest. The official start of fall is less than two weeks away, so the Tri-Cities should gear up for sweater weather.

Mature trees in downtown Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland turn stunning shades of gold, orange, and red. Hillsides and mountains in Washington and Oregon can often seem to change colors overnight.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an early peak to fall colors this September and October in the Northwest, after the region experienced extremely dry conditions in July and August.

Summer drought can make leaves change color early or drop well before their time. However, a rainy summer like the one just experienced on the East Coast can help trees stay healthy and retain both color and leaves longer.

Patchy-to-partial color changes can already be seen on the western sides of Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado.

This year, peak colors should arrive between October 11 and 18 in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, and a few days later in Pendleton and Walla Walla.

Drought could also cause many trees to lose their leaves four to eight days early.

KAPP-KVEW’s meteorologists are tracking some measurable rainfall and cooler temperatures Friday. They say Friday’s rain may not be enough to make a huge impact on the current drought. But, the change in the weather pattern will usher in more fall-like temperatures for the weekend.

This year’s Autumnal Equinox is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021.