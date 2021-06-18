Summer Festival by Country Mercantile kicks off Saturday in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Are you ready for some summertime fun? The sun’s out, COVID-19 rates are stable and the summer solstice is just around the corner. Country Mercantile is celebrating warm weather and sunshine by hosting its Summer Festival this summer in Pasco.

The Summer Festival will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and will run into the early evening. There will be an array of vendors, food trucks, flowers, and carnival rides set up to provide fun for the whole family.

Local eateries will be setting up for your main course and some sweet treats on Saturday morning. Here is some of the food you can expect at the celebration:

Ninja Bistro, an Asian-fusion food truck based out of the Tri-Cities, will be stationed at the Summer Festival until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Non-Fiction, a locally-driven food truck made in collaboration with Bookwalter Winery, will also be on the scene serving up delicious meals.

Impastables is a one-of-a-kind fresh pasta food truck. With an emphasis on authentic, homemade Italian dishes and the freshest of ingredients, customers tend to leave the truck very satisfied with their choice.

Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery is based out of The Pkwy in Richland nearby to John Dam Plaza. Known for unique baked goods, and more specifically, their wide variety of cupcakes, Frost Me Sweet will satisfy even the most prominent of sweet tooths.

Other vendors include Bobablastic Tea and Bonnie’s Petal Patch. The event is being held at 232 Crestloch Rd in Pasco.

Access to rides costs just $10 per person. This provides access to all six of the event’s rides. There will be a carousel, roller coaster, train ride, frog hopper, airplane ride, and bounce house obstacle course.

For more information on the Country Mercantile Summer Festival, click here.

