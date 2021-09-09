Summer heat to continue Thursday, with more smoke expected for the Yakima Area – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday evening!

A very hot day today with highs in the 90’s. We’ll see most highs in the mid to upper 80’s tomorrow, and then a big cooldown on the way Friday to the lower 80’s.

Air quality has improved in Yakima to Moderate today with the winds pushing it to the East. Actually, the air quality in the Blue Mountain region suffered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI. More smoke though is expected to stick in the Yakima Valley with lower winds.

Chance of shower activity on Friday for the Mid-Columbia. Any rain would help!

Have a great evening!

-Jason

