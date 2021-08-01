Summit Series heats up at Renegade Raceway

by David Snyder

WAPATO, Wash — Racers came from all over the northwest to compete in events this weekend at Renegade Raceway.

On Friday night, the raceway hosted the “Street Legal Drags” event, followed by a show appearance from Ed “The Outlaw” Jones and his famous Wheelstanding Jelly Belly Stagecoach. Then on Saturday, racers went full throttle in the NHRA Summit Series event, hoping to qualify and represent Team Renegade at the E.T. Final in Woodburn, Oregon.

According to Renegade Track Operator Derek Snelson, if someone goes on to win at Woodburn, they will have an opportunity to race at the national championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The road starts here at home,” Snelson said. “We got a lot of racers from Portland, Vancouver, the western side of the mountains… 20 percent of our racers come from Yakima county.”

On display were a variety of drag racing classes, including alcohol dragsters, funny cars, street racers, bikes, and more.

“We’ve got one of the premier facilities in the western United States, so we attract these fast cars,” Snelson said. “It’s good family entertainment.”

Nyla Nomee of Usk, Washington, brought her flashy Toyota Celica to compete in the Sportsman Class. While it wasn’t her best day in five years of drag racing, she said every opportunity comes with renewed excitement.

“This car is one of the slower ones [in the competition], but it still feels so good,” Nomee said. “It’s just an adrenaline thing.”

Nomee said the raceway holds a special place in her heart. She was born in Yakima, and her father used to race semi-diesel drags here around 41 years ago.

Drag racing is also a family affair for Dale Harsin of Boise, Idaho. Once a full-time racer of 27 years, Harsin has since passed his passion along to his granddaughter.

She hit the track Saturday in a funny car Harsin helps maintain called “Idaho Thunder.”

“I’ve been working with her for the last couple years trying to get her vehicle licensed. She’s licensed now and having fun doing it,” Harsin said. “I think the first time I raced here was in 1976… It’s just a great time with a lot of family and friends.

According to Snelson, Renegade has plenty of other racing events on tap this Summer.

They will host the “Pepsi Hot Rod Drags” event on August 6, followed by their marquee grudge racing event, “Hot August Nights,” on August 18.

More events can be found on their schedule here.

