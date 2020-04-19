Sunday: Benton County has more than 400 COVID-19 cases

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced on Sunday that there are 33 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 669 total cases in the Tri-Cities region — 412 in Benton County, and 257 in Franklin County. Thirty-seven people have died.

There are twenty-eight confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

Eighty-one cases in the area are linked to Tyson Fresh Meats packaging plant in Wallula.

Twenty-seven deaths have been associated with senior living or long term care facilities, and all thirty-seven deaths have had an underlying health condition.

