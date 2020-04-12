Sunday: Benton Franklin reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities area

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District reported on Easter Sunday that there are 14 new cases of coronavirus in the Tri-Cities-Cities, bringing the total to 478 cases.

There are 322 cases in Benton County and 156 cases in Franklin County.

Twenty-seven people in the region have died of COVID-19 complications — 25 in Benton County and two in Franklin County. No new deaths were reported Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

