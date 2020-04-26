Sunday: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Tri-Cities area, 841 cases

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 19 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 841 cases in the Tri-Cities area.

There are 498 cases in Benton County, and 343 cases in Franklin County. Thirty-eight of the forty-two deaths are in Benton County.

There are thirty COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.

There are 114 cases in Benton and Franklin counties that are linked to the Tyson beef plant in Wallula. The plant temporarily shut down Friday for every employee to get tested. They tested 1,113 employees on Friday, and plan to test at least 300 more on Monday.

There are at least 130 coronavirus cases linked to healthcare facility workers.

The Benton-Franklin Health District announces new deaths Monday thru Friday.

