Sunday morning rollover accident kills one, injures another

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — An early morning rollover accident has killed one person and injured another on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) along with Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the rollover accident around 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, February 6th.

The car was traveling north bound on State Route 395 when it left the roadway around mile marker 36; roughly 11 miles north of Pasco city limits.

The driver of the car, a 33-year old man from Connell, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He later died due to his injuries.

The passenger, a 24-year old from West Richland, was transported to Trios hospital. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

According to WSP, the driver of the vehicle was not wearing their seat belt at the time of the accident; the passenger did have their seat belt on.

The caused of the accident is still under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the cause.

MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.