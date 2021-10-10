Sunday snow falls on Cascade mountain passes

by Matt Van Slyke

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Snow was falling on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes on Sunday.

We’re rounding up what drivers need to know, courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation, the National Weather Service offices in Seattle, Pendleton and Spokane, and drivers on the road:

Happy Sunday morning! A quick check of the webcam up at Stevens Pass from our friends at @wsdot shows… SNOW! As expected, a light amount of snow fell overnight and we’ll still see another inch or two as showers continue today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/sQ9m8T4r1I — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 10, 2021

#live #northbend #tatruckstop #snow Snow on top of Snoqualmie pass!! If it’s sticking to the mountain it’ll be sticking to the road soon and currently the temperature outside at the truckstop is 40°! pic.twitter.com/bsVVd3rDkn — @BeetleBaileyYT (@BeetleBaileyYT) October 10, 2021

Happy snowy Sunday! https://t.co/VEIDYhpKz8 — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) October 10, 2021

Here’s the current expected snowfall totals between Saturday night and Sunday night. Stevens Pass still expected to get in on the snowfall action with 2 or 3″. But higher spots will get more and Paradise stands to get a half foot or more by the time it’s all said and done. #wawx pic.twitter.com/KFbaq6RmNy — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 8, 2021

A heads up if you plan to travel over Stevens Pass – SNOW… please use extreme caution this morning. Remember on ice and snow to take it slow. https://t.co/wxQj9Qan59 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 10, 2021

The first snows of the season are expected across the Cascades Sunday. Warm road temps will keep the accumulating snow to grassy surfaces. While this will not have an impact on travel, are you ready for winter travel? It’s coming! #wawx pic.twitter.com/sOkPpn7Jcy — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 9, 2021

A wind advisory is in effect from 9 AM through 7 PM today as a trough of low pressure moves into the region. The strongest winds are expected around the Columbia Gorge area, as well as near the Kittitas Valley. #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/JpJbTl4u4U — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) October 10, 2021

