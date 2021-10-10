Sunday snow falls on Cascade mountain passes

Matt Van Slyke,
Posted:
Updated:
by Matt Van Slyke

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Snow was falling on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes on Sunday.

We’re rounding up what drivers need to know, courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation, the National Weather Service offices in Seattle, Pendleton and Spokane, and drivers on the road:

Washington State Travel Alerts

 

MORE YAKTRINEWS.COM HEADLINES:

WATCH: Driver rams several cars to avoid arrest in Kennewick

THE LATEST: Dr. Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip