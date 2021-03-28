Windstorm: Thousands without power; how to prepare + outage maps

PASCO, Wash. — With a windstorm packing gusts potentially up to 70 mph, local power providers are asking customers to prepare in case the wind damages some infrastructure and knocks out power.

“Franklin PUD Linemen teams are ready in the event of a power outage during this evening’s wind storm. Our first priority is always safety. Therefore, we will work as safely, quickly and diligently as we can to restore power if an outage occurs. We also want people to stay safe. So we’ve provided these tips in the event an outage happens,” said Mike Gonzalez, Public Relations Director at Franklin PUD.

Franklin PUD outages: Call 509-542-5300 or email outage to outage@franklinpud.com

Benton PUD outages: Call 1-888-582-2176 or log in to SmartHub to report an outage; outage map in link

Benton REA outages: Call 1-800-221-6987 or 509-786-1626 to report; view the outage map here

Richland Energy Services: Report an outage by calling 509-943-4428 after hours or 509 942-7421

Pacific Power outages: You can report an outage using the button in the link or text OUT to 722797; outage map also in link

Umatilla Electric Cooperative: Report an outage by calling 1-888-465-5701 or through the SmartHub; outage map here

Pacific Power was reporting 1,165 customers in the Yakima area and 212 customers in the Lower Yakima Valley without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Franklin PUD offers these tips to stay safe in the event of a power outage:

Keep flashlights ready and in an easy place to find. Try not to use candles unless you absolutely have to. Candles can cause a fire and burn young children. Use them with extreme caution and supervision.

Make sure your phones and computers are powered. Use the Wi-Fi Hotspot on your phone if you need to use your laptop to get online.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs who might need additional assistance.

Don’t drive in the wind storm if you don’t have to. If you come across a power line on the road, do not drive over it. Give us a call.

Turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary “surges” or “spikes” that can damage equipment.

After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored.

Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.

Avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer. Food can stay cold for a couple of hours if the doors remain closed. For longer outages, plan to place refrigerator and freezer items in coolers with ice. If in doubt, throw it out. Avoid opening your refrigerator or freezer.

If you are going to use a generator, do not run it inside a home or garage. If you use a generator, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator. Do not connect a generator to a home’s electrical system. Generators also should not be run near any open windows or other areas where carbon monoxide may travel into the home such as air vents.

When the power goes out, try to remember what was turned on at the time and turn those items off. It’s especially important to turn off anything that has a heating element, such as the electric range, an iron, or a toaster oven. They could cause a fire when the power is restored.

If you need power for medical reasons it is important to have a plan in case of an outage. Be prepared to go some place that has power or to the hospital.

