Sunny and chilly start to the week -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s a quiet start to the week with more sunshine on the way! We are starting off this Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a little freezing fog in spots as temperatures have dropped into the 20’s. If your car is parked outside, you will need to plan a little extra time to scrap off the frost. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will warm-up into the low to mid 40’s this afternoon.

Each morning will have the chance of freezing fog through the middle of the week. But, sunshine will return each day with temperatures near average in the low 40’s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Thursday night into Friday – we could see the chance of winter weather. There is uncertainty with the track, but it could move far enough north to give even the lower elevations a chance for light snow. The extended forecast looks cold with upper 30’s Saturday and Sunday. Late in the day Sunday into Monday could be another snow chance for us!