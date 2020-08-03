Sunny and pleasant start to the workweek -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s a quiet start to the week with plenty of sunshine! We are starting off Monday with temperatures in the 60’s out the door. Look for afternoon highs around average in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Keep the sunglasses near-by Tuesday with highs climbing into the low 90’s.

After a quiet start to the day Wednesday, a few storms will move in from the south late Wednesday into Wednesday night. It will be a hot day with highs in the upper 90’s. A cooler and breezy day is expected on Thursday with highs back into the 80’s. Back to sunny and quiet weather for the upcoming weekend. Look for highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s Saturday and Sunday.