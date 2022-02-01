Chilly mornings to start the month of February, partly sunny and seasonably cool this afternoon

Snoqualmie Pass will receive another 1-4" of snow, with 4-6" possible over the Blues today.

by Briana Bermensolo

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After a long stretch of gray winter days, the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla will see the sun return for the second day in row this week!

Tuesday brings chilly conditions for the morning hours. Partly sunny and seasonably cool this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low 40s across the Mid-Columbia. Winds will remain light.

Mountain snow will linger in the mountains through tonight. Snoqualmie Pass will receive another 1-4″ of snow, with 4-6″ possible over the Blues today.

Temperatures dip down into the 20s tonight in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Partly sunny and chilly Wednesday, highs in the 30s.

Tuesday Morning Mountain Pass Conditions:

(Pass Reports provided by: WSDOT and ODOT)

Stevens Pass US-2

Elevation: 4061 ft

Snoqualmie Pass I-90

Elevation: 3,022 ft.

White Pass US-12

Elevation: 4,500 ft.

I-84 at Meacham

Elevation: 3,976 ft.

Current Chain Restrictions: Carry Chains or Traction Tires

Weather Condition: Snow Flurries

Road Surface: Spots of Ice

Temp: 22 F

New Snow: Trace

Roadside Snow: 5 in.

Last Updated: 2/1/2022, 3:38 AM

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.