Chilly mornings to start the month of February, partly sunny and seasonably cool this afternoon

Snoqualmie Pass will receive another 1-4" of snow, with 4-6" possible over the Blues today.
Briana Bermensolo,
Posted:
Updated:
by Briana Bermensolo

KENNEWICK, Wash. —  After a long stretch of gray winter days, the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla will see the sun return for the second day in row this week!

Tuesday brings chilly conditions for the morning hours. Partly sunny and seasonably cool this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low 40s across the Mid-Columbia. Winds will remain light.

Mountain snow will linger in the mountains through tonight. Snoqualmie Pass will receive another 1-4″ of snow, with 4-6″ possible over the Blues today.

Temperatures dip down into the 20s tonight in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Partly sunny and chilly Wednesday, highs in the 30s.

Tuesday Morning Mountain Pass Conditions:

(Pass Reports provided by: WSDOT and ODOT)

Stevens Pass US-2
Elevation: 4061 ft

Elevation: 4061ft / 1238m
Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: There is compact snow and ice on the roadway.
Weather: Snowing.
Last updated: 02/01/2022 03:48 AM
527

Snoqualmie Pass I-90
Elevation: 3,022 ft.

Travel eastbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: Snow, slush and ice. Chains required all vehicles except all-wheel drive, oversize vehicles prohibited, eastbound near Denny Creek milepost 47, five miles west of the summit and westbound near Gold Creek milepost 56, four miles east of the summit. Motorists will experience added travel time due to adverse weather conditions.
Weather: Snow flurries
Last updated: 02/01/2022 04:00 AM
89

White Pass US-12
Elevation: 4,500 ft.

Travel eastbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Travel westbound: Traction Tires Advised, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited.
Conditions: Bare and wet, slush in places
Weather: Partly cloudy
Last updated: 02/01/2022 03:45 AM
965

I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3,976 ft.

Current Chain Restrictions: Carry Chains or Traction Tires
Weather Condition: Snow Flurries
Road Surface: Spots of Ice
Temp: 22 F
New Snow: Trace
Roadside Snow: 5 in.
Last Updated: 2/1/2022, 3:38 AM

I-84 at Meacham EB

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip