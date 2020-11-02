Sunny Monday, rain developing Election Day -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Bundle up out the door with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. Once the sun comes out, it will be a beautiful day with a nice warm-up into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

An umbrella will be needed for Election Day with rain showers developing. It will be a mainly dry start for the commute to work with wet weather moving into the Yakima Valley around 10AM and into the Tri-Cities around 1 or 2PM. Pushing into the foothills of the Blues after 3PM. Look for afternoon highs in the low 60’s. Back to drier weather on Wednesday, but turning breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH. It will also be a mild day with highs close to 70 degrees! Keep your rain gear near-by with another rain chance spilling into the area Thursday into early Friday. The chilly temperatures will settle back into the area this weekend with highs back into the 40’s. But, look for nothing but sunshine both Saturday and Sunday!