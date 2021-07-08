Sunny skies and a tad cooler temps, with light winds will be with us for Thursday – Jason

Good Wednesday evening!

Our Red Flag Warning for our areas comes to an end tonight 8pm, as our winds will dwindle down to around 10mph overnight.

More sunshine is on the way, and its a bit cooler for your Thursday with highs in the mid to lower 90’s. We’ll return to triple digits or near it on Friday, with Saturday looking like the hottest day of the week with highs between 98 and 103.

A beautiful next few days, if not the week ahead with sunshine and light winds.

Overnight is cooler as well, with lows around 60 degrees.

Have a great evening!

