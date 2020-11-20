Sunny start to weekend, rain chance late Sunday -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Grab your sunglasses with sunshine returning today! And thankfully the wind will be lighter. But, it is a cold start with temperatures in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Once the sun is up, look for temperatures to warm-up into the low 50’s by afternoon.

More quiet weather is expected on Saturday, but it will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40’s. After a quiet start to the day Sunday, rain chances will develop by afternoon and evening. It will be a cold day Sunday with highs in the low 40’s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will start off dry with sunshine and clouds. A quiet start Tuesday with an afternoon rain shower possible. Temperatures will climb above average again on Tuesday with highs in the low 50’s. Back to quiet and sunny weather Wednesday into Thursday.