Sunnyside Community Center cites positive coronavirus spike

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

(ARTFULLY PHOTOGRAPHER // Shutterstock)

YAKIMA, Wash. — After just one week of coronavirus testing at the Sunnyside Community Center, it became clear that the decision to set up at a local staple was a smart one.

According to a release by the Yakima Health District, 21.6 percent of the 561 tests administered at Sunnyside Community Center returned a positive COVID-19 result. Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer at the Yakima Health District believes this is a strong indicator of high transmission rates in the area.

“With the positivity rate as high as it is, we know that there is a high-level of community spread occurring in the county,” Dr. Jecha said. “We strongly urge everyone to get tested if they have symptoms or suspect that they may have COVID-19, and to continue to take additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus.”

President and CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare, Jodi Daly provided a few ways for Sunnyside community members to keep themselves occupied while remaining safe at home.

“Mounting concerns about the virus and keeping our families safe while also combating the stress of isolation can take a toll on our mental health. To manage stress and maintain good health during this time, we encourage you to keep in touch with family and friends over the phone or through technology, eat a healthy diet, exercise, and reach out for help if needed,” Daly said.

Daly also noted the various services provided by Comprehensive Healthcare that address mental health concerns and substance abuse disorders. You can schedule an appointment here or by calling (509) 575-4084.

Testing at the Sunnyside Community Center is available Sunday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 p.m. On Tuesdays, they open at 12:00 p.m. instead. To pre-register for a test, which is highly recommended. you can visit their website here. Results are typically available within three days of your test.

