Sunnyside Darigold implemented plan to keep workers safe during crisis

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Darigold announced on Thursday that they have sent some Sunnyside employees home due to not passing their health check at work, but said that none of the employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

The company has activated their Pandemic Crisis Management Plan in response to COVID-19.

The plan includes the social distancing guidelines along with increased washing and disinfecting measures. Restricting visitors and having employees work from home are also included in the plan.

The company has recently started conducting health checks, including taking each person’s temperature.

