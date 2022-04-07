Sunnyside Lions Club hosts a Fundraising Dinner to support community programs

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Lions Club in Yakima County invites the public to their Monthly Fundraising Dinner on Friday, April 8, 2022.

From 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., you can dine in or take out from the Sunnyside Senior Center at 1400 Federal Way in Sunnyside.

You can choose from clam chowder or potato soup, which includes a green salad, French bread, a cookie, and a choice of coffee or water for $10.

Organizers said they only accept cash and checks, and no reservations are required; you can just show up.

Sherre Holden, a Sunnyside Lion’s Club member, said the money raised from the dinner will go towards “community projects including sight, hearing, and community and youth programs.”

If you are interested in learning more or joining the Sunnyside Lions Club, Holden said you could speak with current members at the fundraiser.

Lions Club International said on their website that they were founded in 1917 and have supported communities worldwide. The organization said they have worked on various causes from caring for the environment, distributing medicine, raising awareness of eye disease, feeding the hungry, and helping seniors and those who are disabled.

RECENT ARTICLES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM