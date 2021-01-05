70-year-old Sunnyside man found dead at home, homicide suspected

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – Officials are investigating a possible homicide after they found a man dead inside his Sunnyside home.

On Thursday around 2 a.m., police were asked to do a welfare check at at home on the 900 block of Franklin Avenue, where they discovered 70-year old Pedro F. Leija deceased.

Police noted in a press release that Leija had “injuries consistent with foul play.”

According to police records, this is the first alleged homicide in Sunnyside in over 2 years.

Sunnyside police and the Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Response team are working together on the homicide investigation.

If you have tips, contact Sunnyside police (509) 836-6200, or Yakima County crime stoppers (800) 248-9980.

