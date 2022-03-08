Sunnyside man died after alleged DUI driver ran a stop sign, crashed into his truck on remote road

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 44-year-old man was found dead in his pickup truck after a driver who was believed to be under the influence ran a stop sign at a remote Sunnyside intersection and crashed into him.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Scot Swallow of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the intersection of Washout Rd & Van Belle Rd for reports of a two-vehicle collision around 5:40 a.m. on March 7. Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department and Lower Valley Fire crews responded as one person was reported unresponsive.

That victim was identified by YCSO officials as J. Calderon—the driver of a 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and was the only occupant of his vehicle.

Authorities have deducted that he was travelling north on Washout Rd while the driver of a 2000 Dodge Durango was travelling east on Vanbelle Rd. The Durango driver, since identified as David Gomez-Perez (26) of Sunnyside, is accused of traveling above the posted speed of 50 MPH. He allegedly did not stop at the posted stop sign, and crashed into the driver’s door of Calderon’s vehicle.

The impact was strong enough that it bent the frame of the Nissan, according to YCSO officials. It’s expected that the victim died on impact.

YCSO’s Traffic Unit collected evidence to suggest that Gomez-Perez was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. He has since been arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail for Vehicular Homicide charges.

CORRECTION NOTICE: The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office corrected its former press release to note this accident occurred on March 7, not March 3. We have reflected this change in our article.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

