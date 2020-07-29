Sunnyside man killed in tractor accident Tuesday evening

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Coroner Bill Leach identified the farm worker killed in a tractor accident Tuesday evening as 29-year-old Carlos Guerrero-Pachuca.

Leach said Guerrero-Pachuca was a resident of Sunnyside.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an orchard in the area of Orcutt and Kelly Roads just west of Benton City around 6:00 p.m. where they found Guerrero-Pachuca in a blueberry row.

Leach said that Guerrero-Pachuca died after he suffering a head injury from being run over by a device behind the tractor.

