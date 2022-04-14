Sunnyside Police are investigating a shooting at the Town House Motel
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on April 12, 2022, around 8:45 p.m. at the Town House Motel located at 509 East Yakima Valley Hwy., according to a press release from SPD.
SPD said they found 22-year-old Fernando Parra-Cisneros from Sunnyside with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. “Officers applied a tourniquet to Parra-Cisneros and assisted medics evacuating Parra-Cisneros,” said SPD.
Parra-Cisneros was sent first to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and then transferred to an undisclosed hospital, according to the SPD press release.
Sunnyside Police Department is asking the public, if you have any information, to contact them at 509-836-6200.
