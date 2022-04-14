Sunnyside Police identified the man they arrested after police said two people were stabbed with scissors

by Amanda Mason

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department (SPD) released additional information after they arrested the man police said stabbed two people in Sunnyside with scissors.

In a press release Sunnyside Police identified the suspect they arrested as Juan Carlos Torres.

READ: Sunnyside assault suspect barricaded inside building after allegedly stabbing two people with scissors

On April 11, 2022, around 10:10 a.m. Sunnyside Police received reports of an assault in the 300 block of North 16th Street in Sunnyside, according to a police press release.

When police arrived at the location, they found two victims who were stabbed with scissors and one of the victims was stabbed in the neck, said SPD. According to the SPD press release, officers provided medical attention before the Sunnyside Fire Department arrived, and medics were able to transport the two victims to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Sunnyside Police said they found the suspect, Juan Carlos Torres, who “was in crisis and attempts to talk him down through de-escalation techniques failed.” According to SPD, Torres barricaded himself in the apartment, and the Yakima SWAT team was called to assist.

“Torres exited the apartment at one point and refused to follow instructions to drop the scissors. Less lethal systems were deployed and unsuccessful. Ultimately Yakima SWAT was able to take Torres into custody using a Police K9,” said SPD in their press release.

SPD said they received support from multiple agencies due to the unusually cold weather conditions; they were able to rotate personnel responding to the incident to keep them “safe and focused.”

Sunnyside Police said Torres was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, treated, medically cleared, and then booked into the Sunnyside City Jail.

“Later that day, Torres assaulted a Corrections Officer while officers attempted to transport Torres to the Yakima County Jail,” said SPD.

The Sunnyside Police Department said they wanted to thank the surrounding law enforcement agencies who assisted in the arrest:

Grandview Police Department

Granger Police Department

Yakima Police Department

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office

Washington State Patrol

Sunnyside Fire Department

Sunnyside Street Department

“Special thanks goes out to the Sunnyside Police Department Communications and all Emergency Telecommunicators. Our Dispatchers are the backbone of the services we provide to our community. They are unseen but are the first voices heard in an emergency; responsible for all communications by radio and telephone, they assist first responders with ensuring the right resources are dispatched to the correct location. Please help us in recognizing National Telecommunicators Week.” – Sunnyside Police press release.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.