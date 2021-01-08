Sunnyside Police identify deceased gunshot victim

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A gunshot victim who was discovered by Sunnyside Police around 1:50 a.m. PST on Thursday, January 7, 2020 was identified.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was identified as Angel Faz. His family has since been notified.

Sunnyside police officers responded to a 911 call early on Thursday regarding an assault with a weapon. When they arrived at the scene — The 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway — They discovered the victim.

The Grandview resident was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities also indicated that the conflict may have been gang related.

Investigators at the Sunnyside Police Department ask that anyone with information on the matter contact them at (509)836-6200. You can also reach out to the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.

