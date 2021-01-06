Sunnyside Police investigating homicide

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department is investigating the death of Pedro Leija, 70, on December 24th as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Franklin Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. on the 24th for a welfare check.

Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera told KAPP-KVEW that a family member and an officer went into the home and found Leija dead.

Police say this is the first alleged homicide in Sunnyside in over two years.

Although police did not release the cause of death, they say Leija’s injuries were consistent with foul play.

Chief Escalera told KAPP-KVEW that it appeared that there were no gun shots.

Police are working with the family to generate leads and gather more information.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Sunnyside Police at (509)-836-2000 or the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.

