Sunnyside police shoot at fleeing car after driver rams police cars, injures sheriff’s deputy

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 63-year-old man is in custody after police said he violated a no-contact order, took off in a vehicle, rammed the police cars chasing him and injured a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy, which is when two Sunnyside police officers shot at his car.

Deputies were called Thursday evening to reports of someone violating a no-contact order at a home near Lester Road and Van Belle Road in Sunnyside, according to a news release.

When deputies and Sunnyside police officers arrived, they saw the suspect leaving in a vehicle and attempted to stop him. Police said the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

“During the pursuit, the suspect intentionally rammed a SPD patrol car multiple times, disabling the vehicle,” the release said. “Shortly thereafter, the suspect rammed a YPD deputy’s patrol SUV on the driver’s side, plowing the patrol car into a vineyard and injuring the deputy.”

As the chase continued, two Sunnyside police officers shot at the suspect’s vehicle, the release said. The pursuit ended near the intersection of North 16th Street, Beckner Road and Washout Road when deputies used a “pursuit intervention technique” to stop the vehicle.

The injured deputy was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital for treatment and was released Friday morning. No other officers or deputies were injured.

The suspect, a 63-year-old Sunnyside resident, was not injured during the incident. He was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of violating a no contact order, eluding, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and driving under the influence.

The investigation is being handled by the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit, a multi-agency task force that investigates use of force incidents in Yakima County.

