Sunnyside sex offender tracked by drones, K9 for burglary and assault

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — With help from a drone and a trusty police K9, Yakima county law enforcement arrested a known sex offender who is accused of burglarizing his victim’s home and assaulting them with a weapon on his way out.

According to a Facebook post by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on the 800-block of Swan Rd early on Tuesday, August 31. They confirmed that the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Jose Martinez Jr., was wielding a knife.

Deputies confirmed that Martinez assaulted and injured the victim before fleeing on foot. Units from the YCSO, Sunnyside Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Washington State Patrol, firefighters, medics, and a K9 unit responded to the scene.

Sunnyside police officers observed the suspect swimming in a canal to evade arrest. Law enforcement officers from various departments established a perimeter and a drone was sent into the air to locate Martinez hiding in the tree line.

They authorized the K9 unit to approach the suspect, who surrendered to officers without further incident. Martinez was booked into the Yakima County Jail for assault to the first degree, trespassing to the second degree, obstructing, and resisting arrest.

Yakima county deputies confirmed that Martinez is a registered sex offender and that they’ve had previous run-ins with him.

