Sunnyside assault suspect barricaded inside building after allegedly stabbing two people with scissors

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Sunnyside Police Department, Facebook

YAKIMA, Wash. — Law enforcement has converged at a Sunnyside apartment complex where a man accused of stabbing two people with a pair of scissors has barricaded himself inside, refusing to comply with commands from local police officers.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell spoke with Casey Schilperoort, a spokesman for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), for details regarding this ongoing incident.

He confirmed that Sunnyside police officers were alerted to the stabbing around 10:00 a.m. on April 11, 2022. The violent incident was reported at an apartment complex on the 300-block of N 16th St.

At least two people were injured—one of which was confirmed to be a woman—and have been transported to area hospitals with at least one of the victims confirmed to be at Prosser Memorial Hospital.

Schilperoort told KAPP-KVEW that right after the altercation, a male suspect ran away and barricaded himself inside a nearby building.

“The police officer showed up and the man is talking with the police there through a window; pretty much telling them that he is not going to come out and he is not going to be arrested by police,” Schilperoort said.

Yakima County officials also confirmed that the suspect is known to local law enforcement for previous infractions.

Currently, a handful of law enforcement agencies are at the scene of the standoff: Sunnyside Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, including a YCSO K9 Unit.

