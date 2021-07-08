Sunnyside teen creates prom dress for scholarship contest

Madeleine Hagen

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – Larissa Leon from Sunnyside didn’t design your average prom dress.

“So it was very trial and error,” she explained.

It’s a work of art made from dozens of rolls of duct tape.

“I did spend like 163 hours on the dress, yeah, I remember not sleeping for like two to three or four nights,” the Sunnyside High School Senior recalled.

Leon said she’s always been a creative soul with a knack for design.

“Ever since I was little, I was making stuff up so like sewing crocheting everything. So when like duct tape became popular like in the 2010’s, when they made up designs I started making wallets, purses, duct tape backpacks, like everything,” Leon explained.

That’s when she also learned about the Duck Brand Stuck At Prom Scholarship Competition.

The contest requires teens across the United States and most of Canada to design a prom dress or tuxedo out of duct tape in order to win a $10,000 scholarship. A grand prize winner is chosen from each category.

“Ever since that day since I was young, I was like I’m going to do it and I did it!” Larissa laughed.

Forty-seven rolls of duct tape later, Larissa had created a prom dress, while paying homage to her Hispanic heritage.

“Very inspired by all the dresses in Mexico, and with that comes all the flowers and ribbons and the big skirt,” she said.

Out of 124 students, Larissa is one of the finalists, but getting to that point wasn’t easy.

I” didn’t really sketch anything, it was all like from my mind, and some Google searches. All the black part I did first then afterwards I did all the designing the flowers and the ribbons which was probably the hardest part, especially the lace that’s on top,” she said.

Larissa started with the corset of the dress and used plastic tarp to create the skirt. When she has her underskirt on, she said it weighs about 20 pounds total and since it’s made from duct tape, can get very warm.

So far, her design has been shared across social media and she’s just grateful to have made it this far in the contest.

“It isn’t just like a design, it’s a part of me and it’s a part of who I am,” she said.

If she wins, Larissa said the scholarship money would help her to go a university to study Dermatology.

You can vote here, every 24 hours until July 14th.

