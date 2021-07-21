Sunnyside teen wins $10,000 scholarship for duct tape prom dress

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Duck brand Duct Tape

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A teenager from Yakima County earned a $10,000 scholarship for creating a beautiful prom dress out of duct tape for the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest by Duck brand.

KAPP-KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen spoke to Larissa Leon of Sunnyside earlier this month about her creative passion and process in creating her grand prize-winning dress. After 163 hours and 47 rolls of duct tape, Leon crafted an incredible prom dress that beat out 124 students from across much of the United States and Canada to win this year’s competition.

“Ever since I was little, I was making stuff up so like sewing crocheting everything. So when like duct tape became popular like in the 2010s, when they made up designs I started making wallets, purses, duct tape backpacks, like everything,” Leon told KAPP-KVEW.

PREVIOUS: Sunnyside teen creates prom dress for scholarship contest

Leon’s dress honors her Hispanic heritage through a colorful design accessorized with flowers, lace, and a long, flowy skirt. It’s meant to pay homage to Folklorico; a style of dance that highlights Hispanic folk culture.

“It isn’t just like a design, it’s a part of me and it’s a part of who I am,” Leon said.

Her design garnered a lot of attention on social media. Many people were shocked when they discovered that the dress was constructed out of duct tape — A product that Leon has been using to express her creativity since her youth.

Leon told KAPP-KVEW that she planned to use the scholarship money to study Dermatology in college.

To learn more about the competition, visit the page by clicking here.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Family of Pasco teen who died in crash receives community support to celebrate his life

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.