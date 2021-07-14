Sunset at Southridge returns with fireworks, food trucks, and live music

KENNEWICK, Wash. —A community staple, the Sunset at Southridge outdoor food truck series, is set to return on Friday, July 16 with live music, delicious food, kids’ activities, and a fireworks display at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex.

According to a press release issued by the City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, this will be the kick-off event for the food truck series. Community members will gather from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday for a fun-filled event that will culminate with a fireworks display at the end of the night.

Hoaloha Mele will play live music along with hula dancing performances to celebrate a return to the outdoor festivities. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the warm weather and fun ambiance. Pop-up tents and shade umbrellas are permitted at the event so that you can keep in the shade as the sun will be out until the tail end of the event.

This is only the first of many installments of the Sunset at Southridge festivities! Staring at 5:30 p.m. on July 30, Tri-Cities Latin-Jazz artist Eddie Manzanares will perform live music as food trucks from throughout the region set up for the second event in this year’s series. Sunset at Southridge will return again on the first and third Fridays of August (the 5th and 19th).

This is being sponsored by local entities including Toyota of Tri-Cities and Retter and Company Sotheby’s International Realty.

