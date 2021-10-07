Sunshine and 60s! Cooler weather takes place, expect cold & frosty mornings -Briana
Temperatures in the 60s today with dry conditions for the travel forecast Friday evening.
Good Friday morning!
Today will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the 60s. High temperatures will be below average around the region.
High pressure and a cool pool of air will drive our weather today through Saturday. Expect sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Sunday may bring a few showers to the west and north, with drier conditions and colder temperatures for next week.
