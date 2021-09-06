Sunshine and smoke continue this week, hot afternoons through Wednesday -Briana

An Air Quality Alert in place for the Yakima Valley on Labor Day Monday.

by Briana Bermensolo

Good Monday morning! Morning temperatures are running above normal in the 50s and 60s on this Labor Day. With high pressure in place, temperatures will run 5-10 degrees above average each afternoon for the first half of the week. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s today. Please continue to use caution outside. Extremely dry and warm conditions will allow new fire starts to spread quickly. An air Quality Alert will remain in place for the Yakima Valley through at least Tuesday. A low pressure system will bring the potential for rain and storms over the Cascades on Wednesday.

Air Quality Alert… Yakima County until Noon Tuesday

Moderate to Very Unhealthy AQ

Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality

