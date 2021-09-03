Sunshine and warmer temperatures for the Labor Day Weekend, with some smoke building back in -Briana

An Air Quality Alert issued Friday for the Yakima Valley due to wildfire smoke creating air quality issues.

by Briana Bermensolo

Clear skies and cool temperatures on this Friday morning in the upper 40s and low 50s. High temperatures in the 80s today. Getting warmer with 80s and low 90s for the Labor Day weekend.

Expect both sunshine and smoke, dry for the weekend. A slight chance of showers in the Cascades and Kittitas Valley Saturday night into Sunday. Smoke and air quality will continue to be an issue for the foreseeable future due to the growing Schneider Springs fire. Be sure and monitor the Air Quality in your area regularly.

Air Quality Alert… Yakima County until Noon Friday

Moderate to Very Unhealthy AQ

Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality

