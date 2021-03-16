Sunshine gradually returns Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Starting off with more clouds this morning, but we will gradually see clouds clearing out by lunchtime into the afternoon. Dress in layers today with temperatures out the door in the 30’s and 40’s. With the sunshine returning this afternoon, look for a nice warm-up into the upper 50’s.

Another beautiful day is expected Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 60’s. Our next system will move in Thursday with increasing clouds and spotty rain showers during the afternoon and evening. The wind will increase from the south with warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees. Keeping a slight chance for a rain shower or two on Friday.

Spring officially arrives on Saturday very early in the morning at 2:37AM. The weekend will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the upper 50’s.