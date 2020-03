Good Thursday morning!

The rain has cleared out and sunshine will return today! It’s a frigid start to the day with temperatures down into the 20’s and low 30’s. Bundle up if heading out for a morning walk with the dogs. Sunshine will continue all day long with a nice warm-up into the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will stay a bit breezy between 10 to 20 MPH.

Clouds return Friday with rain chances Saturday into Sunday.