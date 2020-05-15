Sunshine returns Friday, more wet weather ahead this weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

After a few light rain showers this morning, the clouds will clear out and sunshine will return today! It will be a beautiful afternoon with highs in the low 70’s. Overnight, we will slowly see the clouds building back into the area.

Wet weather will return this weekend. It will be a dry start on Saturday morning with rain showers developing by lunchtime into the afternoon. Dodging more rain showers along with a thunderstorm on Sunday. Within any thunderstorm, we could see gusty winds and heavy downpours. Look for highs in the upper 70’s Saturday and low 70’s by Sunday. The unsettled weather will continue into early next week.