Sunshine returns Friday with wind gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Friday!

It’s another frigid start to the day with temperatures down into the 20’s and 30’s. Bundle up if heading out for a morning walk. The sunshine will feel nice today with plenty of it this morning and afternoon. The winds will start off light this morning before picking up by afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH will be possible. Look for highs today climbing back into the mid to upper 50’s.

Our next rain chance will arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Next week, temperatures will climb into the low 70’s!