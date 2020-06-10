Sunshine returns, heating up into the 80’s Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Sunshine has returned today with a nice warm-up this afternoon. Look for highs today in the low 80’s. With a southwest flow in place today, there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm to develop over the mountains late in the day.

A trough will approach the west coast Thursday into Friday. This will start to increase moisture and instability around the area. Thursday, we will have a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm to develop mainly by afternoon and evening. Look for a higher chance for storms by Friday afternoon and evening. We will have a chance of strong storms both days with gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail the main threat. Both Thursday and Friday will be very warm with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Turning cooler over the weekend with highs back into the 70’s.