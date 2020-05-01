Sunshine returns today, storms develop this weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

It’s a clear and chilly start to the morning with temperatures down into the 30’s and 40’s. Back to plenty of sunshine and lighter winds today with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 70’s.

Active weather returns this upcoming weekend. Clouds will increase tonight with a slight chance for a shower overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a general risk for thunderstorms on Saturday mainly during the afternoon. Within any thunderstorm, we could see gusty winds, small hail, heavy downpours and lightning. Turning drier Saturday night into Sunday. Expect a lot more sunshine on Sunday with only a slight chance for a stray shower Sunday afternoon. Look for temperatures in the 70’s Saturday, but then cooler behind the cold front on Sunday with highs back into the 60’s.