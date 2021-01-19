Sunshine returns Tuesday, end of week snow chances -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Bundle up out the door with temperatures down into the 20’s in many spots! Freezing fog has developed around the Columbia Basin with icy spots possible early this morning. And if your car is parked outside, give yourself extra time to scrap off the frost. Sunshine will return today with more high clouds at times. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 40’s.

Wednesday will feature more freezing fog in the morning with a mixture of sunshine and clouds by afternoon, highs in the low 40’s.

Temperatures over the next few weeks will be trending downward with highs in the upper 30’s over the weekend into next week. With the colder temperatures, there are even snow chances ahead. Our first chance arrives Thursday afternoon into early Friday. Back to sunshine Saturday with another chance of a wintry mix/light snow on Sunday.