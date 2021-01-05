Sunshine returns Tuesday, more wet weather mid-week -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

The wet weather has moved out, and the wind is slowly dying down this morning. Back to more sunshine especially for the first half of the day. More clouds will start to build in this afternoon with a few rain showers around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley as you are heading home from work. Staying dry today in the Columbia Basin into the foothills with highs back into the low 50’s.

There are improvements in our mountain passes early today, but another round of snow is on the way this afternoon into Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Cascades, including Snoqualmie Pass, starting at noon today through 10AM Wednesday morning. New snow amounts of 5 to 12″ is possible above 3000 feet. The Advisory is also in place for the northern Blues from 4AM Wednesday morning through 10AM Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possble above 3000 feet.

Spotty rain showers will move back in for everyone tonight after 7PM. Keep your umbrella near-by on Wednesday with spotty rain showers possible throughout the day with a few heavy downpours. It will be a little cooler with highs back into the upper 40’s.

Drying out Thursday with sunshine returning! Another small rain chance is expected early Friday morning. Looking ahead to the weekend with a nice, but chilly day Saturday in the low 40’s. Sunday we could see another small rain chance early in the day.