Sunshine returns Tuesday, turning colder -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

It’s certainly a breezy start to the day with gusts at times up to 35 MPH in spots. With the cold front now east of the area, we will see the wind slowly diminishing by late morning into the afternoon. Waking up with temperatures back into the 30’s out the door. It will be a bit cooler by afternoon with highs in the low 50’s. At least the sunshine will be back out all day long, so grab your sunglasses before heading out the door!

A bitterly cold night is ahead with temperatures down into the 20’s, and we could see a chance for patchy freezing fog to develop. Back to plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30’s.

Christmas Eve will feature more sunshine with below average temperatures in the low 30’s. Keeping an eye on Christmas with a system moving in for the 2nd half of the day. It will be a dry start with a wintry mix developing by late afternoon and continuing through the night. Right now, there is a chance to see snow flying on Christmas Day. But, the true definition of a White Christmas is at least 1″ or more of snow on the ground. Either way, a little snow on Christmas Day will bring smiles to many folks! We will keep you posted!