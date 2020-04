Happy Tuesday!

The winds have thankfully died down around the area – light winds today between 5 to 10 MPH. Sunshine will also return with a beautiful day ahead. Look for highs to climb into the mid to upper 70’s!

A weak cold front will bring a few changes on Wednesday. More clouds expected with a slight chance of a stray shower. But, it will be a warm day with temperatures in the low 80’s in spots!