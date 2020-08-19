Sunshine returns Wednesday, cooling trend by end of week -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

After a few more storms rolled through overnight, we will be back to sunshine today. A little relief from the heat by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90’s.

Clouds will increase overnight with a few rain showers possible for the morning commute on Thursday. It won’t last long with clearing and sunshine returning by afternoon. It will turn breezy starting tonight and on Thursday. Wind gusts at times will be up to 25 MPH. It will be a much cooler day with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. Staying breezy on Friday with more clouds around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley, maybe a sprinkle or two possible. A bit more sunshine expected around the Tri-Cities into the foothills on Friday.

This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with pleasant temperatures! Look for highs in the upper 80’s Saturday and low 90’s Sunday.