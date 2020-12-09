Sunshine returns with a nice warm-up Wednesday! -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

A cold front moved through overnight bringing rain showers with pockets of freezing rain. Watch out for a few icy spots during your morning commute! Drying out today with sunshine finally returning. And we will see a nice warm-up into the low 50’s this afternoon. Head outside and enjoy it before more changes move in this weekend.

After patchy freezing fog in the morning, it will be a colder day Thursday back into the upper 30’s, near 40 degrees. Look for a slight chance of a flurry or sprinkle on Friday. There is still uncertainty with the winter weather ahead this weekend. Currently, the majority of moisture will be further south leaving our area under dry conditions Saturday. Sunday we could see a wintry mix early with rain shower possible in the afternoon. We will continue to keep you posted on any changes!