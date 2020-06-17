Sunshine returns with a nice warm-up Wednesday! -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

A ridge of high pressure will build into the Pacific Northwest through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine ahead! Make sure to grab your sunglasses out the door. We will see warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80’s. Most spots will stay dry today with only a slight chance of a stray shower around the foothills of the Blues.

Temperatures will continue to climb above average by the end of the week. Look for highs in the upper 80’s Thursday and low 90’s Friday. A weak disturbance will move into the area Saturday with a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower. The first day of summer is Saturday at 2:44 in the afternoon. A beautiful day is ahead for Father’s Day with highs in the mid to upper 80’s!